530 Rockingham Drive
Last updated November 1 2019 at 4:32 AM
1 of 33
530 Rockingham Drive
530 Rockingham Dr
·
No Longer Available
Location
530 Rockingham Dr, Richardson, TX 75080
Northrich
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
pool
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 530 Rockingham Drive have any available units?
530 Rockingham Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Richardson, TX
.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Richardson Rent Report
.
What amenities does 530 Rockingham Drive have?
Some of 530 Rockingham Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 530 Rockingham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
530 Rockingham Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 530 Rockingham Drive pet-friendly?
No, 530 Rockingham Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Richardson
.
Does 530 Rockingham Drive offer parking?
Yes, 530 Rockingham Drive offers parking.
Does 530 Rockingham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 530 Rockingham Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 530 Rockingham Drive have a pool?
Yes, 530 Rockingham Drive has a pool.
Does 530 Rockingham Drive have accessible units?
No, 530 Rockingham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 530 Rockingham Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 530 Rockingham Drive has units with dishwashers.
