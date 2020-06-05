All apartments in Richardson
530 Rockingham Drive

530 Rockingham Lane · No Longer Available
Location

530 Rockingham Lane, Richardson, TX 75080
Northrich

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 530 Rockingham Drive have any available units?
530 Rockingham Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
Is 530 Rockingham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
530 Rockingham Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 530 Rockingham Drive pet-friendly?
No, 530 Rockingham Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 530 Rockingham Drive offer parking?
No, 530 Rockingham Drive does not offer parking.
Does 530 Rockingham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 530 Rockingham Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 530 Rockingham Drive have a pool?
Yes, 530 Rockingham Drive has a pool.
Does 530 Rockingham Drive have accessible units?
No, 530 Rockingham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 530 Rockingham Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 530 Rockingham Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 530 Rockingham Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 530 Rockingham Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

