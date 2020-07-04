All apartments in Richardson
Location

526 Alexandra Avenue, Richardson, TX 75081

Amenities

garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 526 Alexandra Avenue have any available units?
526 Alexandra Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
Is 526 Alexandra Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
526 Alexandra Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 526 Alexandra Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 526 Alexandra Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 526 Alexandra Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 526 Alexandra Avenue offers parking.
Does 526 Alexandra Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 526 Alexandra Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 526 Alexandra Avenue have a pool?
No, 526 Alexandra Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 526 Alexandra Avenue have accessible units?
No, 526 Alexandra Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 526 Alexandra Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 526 Alexandra Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 526 Alexandra Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 526 Alexandra Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

