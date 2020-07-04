All apartments in Richardson
519 Towne House Lane
Last updated August 3 2019 at 8:36 AM

519 Towne House Lane

519 Towne House Lane · No Longer Available
Location

519 Towne House Lane, Richardson, TX 75081
Highland Terrace

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
This property located in Richardson, is a two story 3 bedroom town home. Nice floor plan. Great Location with easy access to highway. The backyard is fenced with no yard maintenance required. Come and take a look ,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 519 Towne House Lane have any available units?
519 Towne House Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
Is 519 Towne House Lane currently offering any rent specials?
519 Towne House Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 519 Towne House Lane pet-friendly?
No, 519 Towne House Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 519 Towne House Lane offer parking?
Yes, 519 Towne House Lane offers parking.
Does 519 Towne House Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 519 Towne House Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 519 Towne House Lane have a pool?
No, 519 Towne House Lane does not have a pool.
Does 519 Towne House Lane have accessible units?
No, 519 Towne House Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 519 Towne House Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 519 Towne House Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 519 Towne House Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 519 Towne House Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

