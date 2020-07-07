All apartments in Richardson
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:32 PM

513 W Lookout Drive

513 W Lookout Dr · No Longer Available
Location

513 W Lookout Dr, Richardson, TX 75080
Canyon Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 513 W Lookout Drive have any available units?
513 W Lookout Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 513 W Lookout Drive have?
Some of 513 W Lookout Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 513 W Lookout Drive currently offering any rent specials?
513 W Lookout Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 513 W Lookout Drive pet-friendly?
No, 513 W Lookout Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 513 W Lookout Drive offer parking?
No, 513 W Lookout Drive does not offer parking.
Does 513 W Lookout Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 513 W Lookout Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 513 W Lookout Drive have a pool?
Yes, 513 W Lookout Drive has a pool.
Does 513 W Lookout Drive have accessible units?
No, 513 W Lookout Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 513 W Lookout Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 513 W Lookout Drive has units with dishwashers.

