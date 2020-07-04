All apartments in Richardson
512 S Lois Lane

512 South Lois Lane · No Longer Available
Location

512 South Lois Lane, Richardson, TX 75081
Highland Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Large Treed lot in a great location. Very friendly neighborhood. 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath. Very large private backyard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 S Lois Lane have any available units?
512 S Lois Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 512 S Lois Lane have?
Some of 512 S Lois Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 512 S Lois Lane currently offering any rent specials?
512 S Lois Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 S Lois Lane pet-friendly?
No, 512 S Lois Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 512 S Lois Lane offer parking?
Yes, 512 S Lois Lane offers parking.
Does 512 S Lois Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 512 S Lois Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 S Lois Lane have a pool?
No, 512 S Lois Lane does not have a pool.
Does 512 S Lois Lane have accessible units?
No, 512 S Lois Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 512 S Lois Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 512 S Lois Lane has units with dishwashers.

