Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 512 S Lois Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
512 S Lois Lane
Last updated April 17 2019 at 10:21 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
512 S Lois Lane
512 South Lois Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
512 South Lois Lane, Richardson, TX 75081
Highland Terrace
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Large Treed lot in a great location. Very friendly neighborhood. 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath. Very large private backyard
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 512 S Lois Lane have any available units?
512 S Lois Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Richardson, TX
.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Richardson Rent Report
.
What amenities does 512 S Lois Lane have?
Some of 512 S Lois Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 512 S Lois Lane currently offering any rent specials?
512 S Lois Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 S Lois Lane pet-friendly?
No, 512 S Lois Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Richardson
.
Does 512 S Lois Lane offer parking?
Yes, 512 S Lois Lane offers parking.
Does 512 S Lois Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 512 S Lois Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 S Lois Lane have a pool?
No, 512 S Lois Lane does not have a pool.
Does 512 S Lois Lane have accessible units?
No, 512 S Lois Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 512 S Lois Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 512 S Lois Lane has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Cue Galatyn Station
2305 Plaza Boulevard
Richardson, TX 75082
Madison at Melrose
1520 Richardson Dr
Richardson, TX 75080
Sweetwater at Buckingham
540 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081
The Beverly
900 Frances Way
Richardson, TX 75081
Villages at Clear Springs
2600 Clear Springs Dr
Richardson, TX 75082
Standard at CityLine I & II
1125 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75080
Canterbury Courts
2600 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75082
Arboretum Estates
411 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081
Similar Pages
Richardson 1 Bedrooms
Richardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with Parking
Richardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Rowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
The University of Texas at Dallas
Amberton University
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District