507 E. Main Street
Last updated January 15 2020 at 10:40 AM
507 E. Main Street
507 East Main Street
·
No Longer Available
507 East Main Street, Richardson, TX 75081
Highland Terrace
garbage disposal
pet friendly
some paid utils
carpet
range
oven
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice House in Richardson (near Dallas) - Property Id: 202673
Conveniently located. Nice size backyard.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/202673
Property Id 202673
(RLNE5457035)
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Does 507 E. Main Street have any available units?
507 E. Main Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Richardson, TX
.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Richardson Rent Report
.
What amenities does 507 E. Main Street have?
Some of 507 E. Main Street's amenities include garbage disposal, pet friendly, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 507 E. Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
507 E. Main Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 E. Main Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 507 E. Main Street is pet friendly.
Does 507 E. Main Street offer parking?
No, 507 E. Main Street does not offer parking.
Does 507 E. Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 507 E. Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 E. Main Street have a pool?
No, 507 E. Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 507 E. Main Street have accessible units?
No, 507 E. Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 507 E. Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 507 E. Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.
