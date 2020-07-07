Rent Calculator
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
504 Melrose Drive
Last updated January 25 2020 at 2:34 AM
504 Melrose Drive
504 Melrose Dr
·
No Longer Available
Location
504 Melrose Dr, Richardson, TX 75080
Northrich
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Newly updated carpet and floors. Recently painted.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 504 Melrose Drive have any available units?
504 Melrose Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Richardson, TX
.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Richardson Rent Report
.
What amenities does 504 Melrose Drive have?
Some of 504 Melrose Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 504 Melrose Drive currently offering any rent specials?
504 Melrose Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 Melrose Drive pet-friendly?
No, 504 Melrose Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Richardson
.
Does 504 Melrose Drive offer parking?
Yes, 504 Melrose Drive offers parking.
Does 504 Melrose Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 504 Melrose Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 Melrose Drive have a pool?
No, 504 Melrose Drive does not have a pool.
Does 504 Melrose Drive have accessible units?
No, 504 Melrose Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 504 Melrose Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 504 Melrose Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
