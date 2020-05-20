All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 501 Shadow Bend Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
501 Shadow Bend Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

501 Shadow Bend Drive

501 Shadow Bend Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

501 Shadow Bend Dr, Richardson, TX 75081
Duck Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3-bedroom home in desirable location, with a pool, and pet friendly. Terrific amenities throughout, including gas heat and 2 fireplaces. Includes an enclosed dog run-catio for your furry friends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 Shadow Bend Drive have any available units?
501 Shadow Bend Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 501 Shadow Bend Drive have?
Some of 501 Shadow Bend Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 Shadow Bend Drive currently offering any rent specials?
501 Shadow Bend Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 Shadow Bend Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 501 Shadow Bend Drive is pet friendly.
Does 501 Shadow Bend Drive offer parking?
Yes, 501 Shadow Bend Drive offers parking.
Does 501 Shadow Bend Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 Shadow Bend Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 Shadow Bend Drive have a pool?
Yes, 501 Shadow Bend Drive has a pool.
Does 501 Shadow Bend Drive have accessible units?
No, 501 Shadow Bend Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 501 Shadow Bend Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 501 Shadow Bend Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Best Cities for Families 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jefferson Galatyn Park
1050 Galatyn Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
Anthem Cityline
1250 State St
Richardson, TX 75082
Sonterra at Buckingham
530 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081
Villages at Clear Springs
2600 Clear Springs Dr
Richardson, TX 75082
Brick Row Urban Village
744 Brick Row Dr
Richardson, TX 75081
Camden Buckingham
430 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081
Arboretum Estates
411 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081
Society 190
850 Greenside Drive
Richardson, TX 75080

Similar Pages

Richardson 1 BedroomsRichardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with ParkingRichardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at DallasAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District