Richardson, TX
441 Melrose Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

441 Melrose Drive

441 Melrose Drive · No Longer Available
Location

441 Melrose Drive, Richardson, TX 75080
Northrich

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
REMODELED 3 BEDROOM HOUSE, New Frige, Stove, Dishwasher, LR-DR COMBINATION, FRENCH DOORS LEADING TO BACK YARD, 2 BATHS.NEW PAINT. GAS HEAT, CENTRAL AIR. 2 CAR GARAGE. GREAT RICHARDSON AREA. PET DEPOSIT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 441 Melrose Drive have any available units?
441 Melrose Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 441 Melrose Drive have?
Some of 441 Melrose Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 441 Melrose Drive currently offering any rent specials?
441 Melrose Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 441 Melrose Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 441 Melrose Drive is pet friendly.
Does 441 Melrose Drive offer parking?
Yes, 441 Melrose Drive offers parking.
Does 441 Melrose Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 441 Melrose Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 441 Melrose Drive have a pool?
No, 441 Melrose Drive does not have a pool.
Does 441 Melrose Drive have accessible units?
No, 441 Melrose Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 441 Melrose Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 441 Melrose Drive has units with dishwashers.

