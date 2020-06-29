Cozy home with Large Backyard - Property Id: 185271
Comfortable home with hardwood floors throughout all the house- nice backyard with 8 foot wood fence. New Dishwasher-the house also has available washer and dryer. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/185271 Property Id 185271
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 440 Marilu St have any available units?
440 Marilu St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 440 Marilu St have?
Some of 440 Marilu St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 440 Marilu St currently offering any rent specials?
440 Marilu St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 440 Marilu St pet-friendly?
Yes, 440 Marilu St is pet friendly.
Does 440 Marilu St offer parking?
No, 440 Marilu St does not offer parking.
Does 440 Marilu St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 440 Marilu St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 440 Marilu St have a pool?
No, 440 Marilu St does not have a pool.
Does 440 Marilu St have accessible units?
No, 440 Marilu St does not have accessible units.
Does 440 Marilu St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 440 Marilu St has units with dishwashers.
