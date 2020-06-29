440 Marilu St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Cozy home with Large Backyard - Property Id: 185271



Comfortable home with hardwood floors throughout all the house- nice backyard with 8 foot wood fence. New Dishwasher-the house also has available washer and dryer.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/185271

Property Id 185271



(RLNE5379387)