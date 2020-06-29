All apartments in Richardson
440 Marilu St

440 Marilu Street · No Longer Available
Location

440 Marilu Street, Richardson, TX 75080
Northrich

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy home with Large Backyard - Property Id: 185271

Comfortable home with hardwood floors throughout all the house- nice backyard with 8 foot wood fence. New Dishwasher-the house also has available washer and dryer.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/185271
Property Id 185271

(RLNE5379387)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

