Last updated October 12 2019 at 7:10 AM

432 Apollo Road

432 Apollo Road · No Longer Available
Location

432 Apollo Road, Richardson, TX 75081
Highland Terrace

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
Super Cute 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom house in a quiet neighborhood. Kitchen with granite counter tops and plenty of cabinets. Brand new bathroom with white tiles and new vanity sets. Sun-room in the back. The house has a separate shed for extra storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 432 Apollo Road have any available units?
432 Apollo Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 432 Apollo Road have?
Some of 432 Apollo Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 432 Apollo Road currently offering any rent specials?
432 Apollo Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 432 Apollo Road pet-friendly?
No, 432 Apollo Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 432 Apollo Road offer parking?
No, 432 Apollo Road does not offer parking.
Does 432 Apollo Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 432 Apollo Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 432 Apollo Road have a pool?
No, 432 Apollo Road does not have a pool.
Does 432 Apollo Road have accessible units?
No, 432 Apollo Road does not have accessible units.
Does 432 Apollo Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 432 Apollo Road has units with dishwashers.

