Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
431 River Oaks Lane
Last updated March 22 2020 at 5:36 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
431 River Oaks Lane
431 River Oaks Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
431 River Oaks Lane, Richardson, TX 75081
Richland Park
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 bedroom and study can be a 4th bedroom without a closet. Close to all public access and major highways. Pets are negotiable. New Fence and new grass being installed before move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 431 River Oaks Lane have any available units?
431 River Oaks Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Richardson, TX
.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Richardson Rent Report
.
What amenities does 431 River Oaks Lane have?
Some of 431 River Oaks Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 431 River Oaks Lane currently offering any rent specials?
431 River Oaks Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 431 River Oaks Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 431 River Oaks Lane is pet friendly.
Does 431 River Oaks Lane offer parking?
Yes, 431 River Oaks Lane offers parking.
Does 431 River Oaks Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 431 River Oaks Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 431 River Oaks Lane have a pool?
No, 431 River Oaks Lane does not have a pool.
Does 431 River Oaks Lane have accessible units?
No, 431 River Oaks Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 431 River Oaks Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 431 River Oaks Lane has units with dishwashers.
