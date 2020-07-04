All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 431 River Oaks Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
431 River Oaks Lane
Last updated March 22 2020 at 5:36 AM

431 River Oaks Lane

431 River Oaks Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

431 River Oaks Lane, Richardson, TX 75081
Richland Park

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 bedroom and study can be a 4th bedroom without a closet. Close to all public access and major highways. Pets are negotiable. New Fence and new grass being installed before move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 431 River Oaks Lane have any available units?
431 River Oaks Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 431 River Oaks Lane have?
Some of 431 River Oaks Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 431 River Oaks Lane currently offering any rent specials?
431 River Oaks Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 431 River Oaks Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 431 River Oaks Lane is pet friendly.
Does 431 River Oaks Lane offer parking?
Yes, 431 River Oaks Lane offers parking.
Does 431 River Oaks Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 431 River Oaks Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 431 River Oaks Lane have a pool?
No, 431 River Oaks Lane does not have a pool.
Does 431 River Oaks Lane have accessible units?
No, 431 River Oaks Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 431 River Oaks Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 431 River Oaks Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jefferson Galatyn Park
1050 Galatyn Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
The Pradera
851 Greenside Dr
Richardson, TX 75080
Axis 110
110 West Cityline Drive
Richardson, TX 75082
Standard at CityLine I & II
1125 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75080
Brick Row Urban Village
744 Brick Row Dr
Richardson, TX 75081
Canterbury Courts
2600 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75082
Breckinridge Point
4250 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75082
Arboretum Estates
411 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081

Similar Pages

Richardson 1 BedroomsRichardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with ParkingRichardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at DallasAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District