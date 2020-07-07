Rent Calculator
Richardson, TX
422 Malden Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM
422 Malden Drive
422 Malden Drive
·
No Longer Available
422 Malden Drive, Richardson, TX 75080
Northrich
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
newly updated 4 beds 2 bath house in central Richardson. large living area. open concept. large backyard. this one won't last long.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Does 422 Malden Drive have any available units?
422 Malden Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Richardson, TX
.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Richardson Rent Report
.
Is 422 Malden Drive currently offering any rent specials?
422 Malden Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 422 Malden Drive pet-friendly?
No, 422 Malden Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Richardson
.
Does 422 Malden Drive offer parking?
No, 422 Malden Drive does not offer parking.
Does 422 Malden Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 422 Malden Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 422 Malden Drive have a pool?
No, 422 Malden Drive does not have a pool.
Does 422 Malden Drive have accessible units?
No, 422 Malden Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 422 Malden Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 422 Malden Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 422 Malden Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 422 Malden Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
