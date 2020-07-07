All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 421 Ridgewood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
421 Ridgewood Drive
Last updated April 9 2019 at 8:42 AM

421 Ridgewood Drive

421 Ridgewood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

421 Ridgewood Drive, Richardson, TX 75080
Canyon Creek

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Freshly remodeled and ready for new tenant. Near UTD! Come see today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 Ridgewood Drive have any available units?
421 Ridgewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 421 Ridgewood Drive have?
Some of 421 Ridgewood Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 421 Ridgewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
421 Ridgewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 Ridgewood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 421 Ridgewood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 421 Ridgewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 421 Ridgewood Drive offers parking.
Does 421 Ridgewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 421 Ridgewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 Ridgewood Drive have a pool?
No, 421 Ridgewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 421 Ridgewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 421 Ridgewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 421 Ridgewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 421 Ridgewood Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jefferson Reserve
2710 Routh Creek Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
Jefferson Vantage
2810 Routh Creek Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
Parkside Towns
2230 Hibiscus Ave
Richardson, TX 75080
Sweetwater at Buckingham
540 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081
Alexan Crossings
120 W Cityline Dr
Richardson, TX 75082
Axis 110
110 West Cityline Drive
Richardson, TX 75082
Canterbury Courts
2600 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75082
Arboretum Estates
411 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081

Similar Pages

Richardson 1 BedroomsRichardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with ParkingRichardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at DallasAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District