421 Forest Grove Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Move in rdy. beautiful modern home move in rdy. 3bd 1 bath up and master down with a full shower and a tab. and a large walking closet. big back yard with additional private yard from master and kitchen access open layout LR granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. highly sought after Canyon Creek.