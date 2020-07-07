All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 421 Forest Grove Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
421 Forest Grove Drive
Last updated May 27 2020 at 5:51 PM

421 Forest Grove Drive

421 Forest Grove Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

421 Forest Grove Drive, Richardson, TX 75080
Canyon Creek

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Move in rdy. beautiful modern home move in rdy. 3bd 1 bath up and master down with a full shower and a tab. and a large walking closet. big back yard with additional private yard from master and kitchen access open layout LR granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. highly sought after Canyon Creek.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 Forest Grove Drive have any available units?
421 Forest Grove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 421 Forest Grove Drive have?
Some of 421 Forest Grove Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 421 Forest Grove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
421 Forest Grove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 Forest Grove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 421 Forest Grove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 421 Forest Grove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 421 Forest Grove Drive offers parking.
Does 421 Forest Grove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 421 Forest Grove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 Forest Grove Drive have a pool?
No, 421 Forest Grove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 421 Forest Grove Drive have accessible units?
No, 421 Forest Grove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 421 Forest Grove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 421 Forest Grove Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Creekside Townhomes
3650 Custer Pky
Richardson, TX 75080
Jefferson Galatyn Park
1050 Galatyn Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
Jefferson Reserve
2710 Routh Creek Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
Parkside Towns
2230 Hibiscus Ave
Richardson, TX 75080
Sweetwater at Buckingham
540 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081
Sonterra at Buckingham
530 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081
Standard at CityLine I & II
1125 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75080
Camden Buckingham
430 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081

Similar Pages

Richardson 1 BedroomsRichardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with ParkingRichardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at DallasAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District