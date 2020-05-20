All apartments in Richardson
4141 Tabernash

4141 Tabernash Lane
Location

4141 Tabernash Lane, Richardson, TX 75082
Creek Hollow Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice one story home in the Creek Hollow Creek Estates. Splitted Bedrooms, 2 inches blinds throughout. Sizable and private back yard with huge patio. Just minutes to the 400 acre Breckinridge park. Near tollway 190 access as well as HWY 75

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4141 Tabernash have any available units?
4141 Tabernash doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 4141 Tabernash have?
Some of 4141 Tabernash's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4141 Tabernash currently offering any rent specials?
4141 Tabernash is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4141 Tabernash pet-friendly?
No, 4141 Tabernash is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 4141 Tabernash offer parking?
Yes, 4141 Tabernash offers parking.
Does 4141 Tabernash have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4141 Tabernash does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4141 Tabernash have a pool?
No, 4141 Tabernash does not have a pool.
Does 4141 Tabernash have accessible units?
No, 4141 Tabernash does not have accessible units.
Does 4141 Tabernash have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4141 Tabernash has units with dishwashers.

