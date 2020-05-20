4141 Tabernash Lane, Richardson, TX 75082 Creek Hollow Estates
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Nice one story home in the Creek Hollow Creek Estates. Splitted Bedrooms, 2 inches blinds throughout. Sizable and private back yard with huge patio. Just minutes to the 400 acre Breckinridge park. Near tollway 190 access as well as HWY 75
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
