413 Valley Glen Drive
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM
413 Valley Glen Drive
413 Valley Glen Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
413 Valley Glen Drive, Richardson, TX 75080
Canyon Creek
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
hot tub
Beautiful Creek Lot in Richardson, Lots of upgrades. Beautiful Back yard with huge deck, lots of trees and spa perfect for entertaining
come take a look. nothing else like it in Richardson.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 413 Valley Glen Drive have any available units?
413 Valley Glen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Richardson, TX
.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Richardson Rent Report
.
What amenities does 413 Valley Glen Drive have?
Some of 413 Valley Glen Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 413 Valley Glen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
413 Valley Glen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 Valley Glen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 413 Valley Glen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Richardson
.
Does 413 Valley Glen Drive offer parking?
No, 413 Valley Glen Drive does not offer parking.
Does 413 Valley Glen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 413 Valley Glen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 Valley Glen Drive have a pool?
No, 413 Valley Glen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 413 Valley Glen Drive have accessible units?
No, 413 Valley Glen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 413 Valley Glen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 413 Valley Glen Drive has units with dishwashers.
