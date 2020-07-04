All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 409 E Polk Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
409 E Polk Street
Last updated July 30 2019 at 2:53 AM

409 E Polk Street

409 East Polk Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

409 East Polk Street, Richardson, TX 75081
Highland Terrace

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Nice one bedroom one bath half duplex in Richardson. Ready for move in. UNIT B. WINDOW UNITS! No Washer and dryer connection!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 409 E Polk Street have any available units?
409 E Polk Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
Is 409 E Polk Street currently offering any rent specials?
409 E Polk Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 E Polk Street pet-friendly?
No, 409 E Polk Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 409 E Polk Street offer parking?
Yes, 409 E Polk Street offers parking.
Does 409 E Polk Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 409 E Polk Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 E Polk Street have a pool?
No, 409 E Polk Street does not have a pool.
Does 409 E Polk Street have accessible units?
No, 409 E Polk Street does not have accessible units.
Does 409 E Polk Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 409 E Polk Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 409 E Polk Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 409 E Polk Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Creekside Townhomes
3650 Custer Pky
Richardson, TX 75080
Jefferson Galatyn Park
1050 Galatyn Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
The Lofts at Palisades
2525 Empire Dr
Richardson, TX 75080
The Beverly
900 Frances Way
Richardson, TX 75081
Sonterra at Buckingham
530 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081
Axis 110
110 West Cityline Drive
Richardson, TX 75082
Standard at CityLine I & II
1125 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75080
Breckinridge Point
4250 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75082

Similar Pages

Richardson 1 BedroomsRichardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with ParkingRichardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at DallasAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District