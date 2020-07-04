Rent Calculator
409 E Polk Street
409 East Polk Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
409 East Polk Street, Richardson, TX 75081
Highland Terrace
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Nice one bedroom one bath half duplex in Richardson. Ready for move in. UNIT B. WINDOW UNITS! No Washer and dryer connection!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 409 E Polk Street have any available units?
409 E Polk Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Richardson, TX
.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Richardson Rent Report
.
Is 409 E Polk Street currently offering any rent specials?
409 E Polk Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 E Polk Street pet-friendly?
No, 409 E Polk Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Richardson
.
Does 409 E Polk Street offer parking?
Yes, 409 E Polk Street offers parking.
Does 409 E Polk Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 409 E Polk Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 E Polk Street have a pool?
No, 409 E Polk Street does not have a pool.
Does 409 E Polk Street have accessible units?
No, 409 E Polk Street does not have accessible units.
Does 409 E Polk Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 409 E Polk Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 409 E Polk Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 409 E Polk Street does not have units with air conditioning.
