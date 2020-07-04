Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3801 Marshfield Dr Richardson, TX 75082 - Beautiful 4 bed, 2.5 bath, 2485 sq. ft., 2 story home in Richardson. Spacious floor plan. Open island kitchen with granite counter tops, lots of cabinets & cabinet space, and breakfast area. Formal Dining Room and Formal Living/Office. Large living room with cozy fireplace. Over-sized master suite features dual sinks and a separate tub & shower. Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!



(RLNE4687340)