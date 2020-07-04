All apartments in Richardson
Richardson, TX
3801 Marshfield Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3801 Marshfield Dr

3801 Marshfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3801 Marshfield Drive, Richardson, TX 75082
Carrington Estates

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3801 Marshfield Dr Richardson, TX 75082 - Beautiful 4 bed, 2.5 bath, 2485 sq. ft., 2 story home in Richardson. Spacious floor plan. Open island kitchen with granite counter tops, lots of cabinets & cabinet space, and breakfast area. Formal Dining Room and Formal Living/Office. Large living room with cozy fireplace. Over-sized master suite features dual sinks and a separate tub & shower. Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

(RLNE4687340)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3801 Marshfield Dr have any available units?
3801 Marshfield Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
Is 3801 Marshfield Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3801 Marshfield Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3801 Marshfield Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3801 Marshfield Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3801 Marshfield Dr offer parking?
No, 3801 Marshfield Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3801 Marshfield Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3801 Marshfield Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3801 Marshfield Dr have a pool?
No, 3801 Marshfield Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3801 Marshfield Dr have accessible units?
No, 3801 Marshfield Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3801 Marshfield Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3801 Marshfield Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3801 Marshfield Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3801 Marshfield Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

