Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
336 Melrose Drive
Last updated July 2 2020

336 Melrose Drive

336 Melrose Drive · No Longer Available
Location

336 Melrose Drive, Richardson, TX 75080
Richardson Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
FULLY FURNISHED CORPORATE HOUSING UNIT FOR LONG OR SHORT TERM LEASE!! This is spacious 2nd floor corner unit with 2 bedrooms, and 2 baths located in the heart of the Telecom Corridor. Modern furnishings and gorgeous updates to the bathroom, living area, and flooring. Private covered patio with dual access from living room and master bedroom. Community has a pool, entertaining space in clubhouse, and very well landscaped common areas in this community of privately owned units where pride in ownership really shows.
Water bill is $40 per month, and will be a tenant expense.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 336 Melrose Drive have any available units?
336 Melrose Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 336 Melrose Drive have?
Some of 336 Melrose Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 336 Melrose Drive currently offering any rent specials?
336 Melrose Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 336 Melrose Drive pet-friendly?
No, 336 Melrose Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 336 Melrose Drive offer parking?
No, 336 Melrose Drive does not offer parking.
Does 336 Melrose Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 336 Melrose Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 336 Melrose Drive have a pool?
Yes, 336 Melrose Drive has a pool.
Does 336 Melrose Drive have accessible units?
No, 336 Melrose Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 336 Melrose Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 336 Melrose Drive has units with dishwashers.

