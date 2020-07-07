336 Melrose Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool clubhouse fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool

FULLY FURNISHED CORPORATE HOUSING UNIT FOR LONG OR SHORT TERM LEASE!! This is spacious 2nd floor corner unit with 2 bedrooms, and 2 baths located in the heart of the Telecom Corridor. Modern furnishings and gorgeous updates to the bathroom, living area, and flooring. Private covered patio with dual access from living room and master bedroom. Community has a pool, entertaining space in clubhouse, and very well landscaped common areas in this community of privately owned units where pride in ownership really shows.

Water bill is $40 per month, and will be a tenant expense.