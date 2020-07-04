All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 334 La Salle Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
334 La Salle Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

334 La Salle Drive

334 La Salle Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

334 La Salle Dr, Richardson, TX 75081
Highland Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
Richardson downtown area. Walking distance to grocery store, many popular restaurants and eateries, and Arapaho Train Station. This is a half duplex 942 sf, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, 1 car garage. Refrigerator, washer, dryer are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 334 La Salle Drive have any available units?
334 La Salle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 334 La Salle Drive have?
Some of 334 La Salle Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 334 La Salle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
334 La Salle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 334 La Salle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 334 La Salle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 334 La Salle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 334 La Salle Drive offers parking.
Does 334 La Salle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 334 La Salle Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 334 La Salle Drive have a pool?
No, 334 La Salle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 334 La Salle Drive have accessible units?
No, 334 La Salle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 334 La Salle Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 334 La Salle Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Creekside Townhomes
3650 Custer Pky
Richardson, TX 75080
Jefferson Vantage
2810 Routh Creek Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
GreenVUE Apartments
1350 N Greenville Ave
Richardson, TX 75081
Madison at Melrose
1520 Richardson Dr
Richardson, TX 75080
Sweetwater at Buckingham
540 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081
The Lofts at Palisades
2525 Empire Dr
Richardson, TX 75080
Breckinridge Point
4250 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75082
Arboretum Estates
411 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081

Similar Pages

Richardson 1 BedroomsRichardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with ParkingRichardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at DallasAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District