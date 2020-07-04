334 La Salle Drive

334 La Salle Dr, Richardson, TX 75081 Highland Terrace
Amenities
in unit laundry
garage
oven
refrigerator
Richardson downtown area. Walking distance to grocery store, many popular restaurants and eateries, and Arapaho Train Station. This is a half duplex 942 sf, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, 1 car garage. Refrigerator, washer, dryer are included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
