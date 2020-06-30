All apartments in Richardson
320 Candlewood Place

320 Candlewood Place · No Longer Available
Location

320 Candlewood Place, Richardson, TX 75081
Highland Terrace

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 4 bed, 2 bath, 1,670 sq ft, 2 story duplex in Richardson! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Beautiful Kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 Candlewood Place have any available units?
320 Candlewood Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
Is 320 Candlewood Place currently offering any rent specials?
320 Candlewood Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 Candlewood Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 320 Candlewood Place is pet friendly.
Does 320 Candlewood Place offer parking?
No, 320 Candlewood Place does not offer parking.
Does 320 Candlewood Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 Candlewood Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 Candlewood Place have a pool?
No, 320 Candlewood Place does not have a pool.
Does 320 Candlewood Place have accessible units?
No, 320 Candlewood Place does not have accessible units.
Does 320 Candlewood Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 320 Candlewood Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 320 Candlewood Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 320 Candlewood Place does not have units with air conditioning.

