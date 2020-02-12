Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 7
318 Candlewood Place
318 Candlewood Pl
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
318 Candlewood Pl, Richardson, TX 75081
Highland Terrace
Amenities
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 318 Candlewood Place have any available units?
318 Candlewood Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Richardson, TX
.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Richardson Rent Report
.
Is 318 Candlewood Place currently offering any rent specials?
318 Candlewood Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 318 Candlewood Place pet-friendly?
No, 318 Candlewood Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Richardson
.
Does 318 Candlewood Place offer parking?
Yes, 318 Candlewood Place offers parking.
Does 318 Candlewood Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 318 Candlewood Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 318 Candlewood Place have a pool?
No, 318 Candlewood Place does not have a pool.
Does 318 Candlewood Place have accessible units?
No, 318 Candlewood Place does not have accessible units.
Does 318 Candlewood Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 318 Candlewood Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 318 Candlewood Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 318 Candlewood Place does not have units with air conditioning.
