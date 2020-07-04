All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 318 Candlewood Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
318 Candlewood Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

318 Candlewood Place

318 Candlewood Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

318 Candlewood Place, Richardson, TX 75081
Highland Terrace

Amenities

parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 318 Candlewood Place have any available units?
318 Candlewood Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
Is 318 Candlewood Place currently offering any rent specials?
318 Candlewood Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 318 Candlewood Place pet-friendly?
No, 318 Candlewood Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 318 Candlewood Place offer parking?
Yes, 318 Candlewood Place offers parking.
Does 318 Candlewood Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 318 Candlewood Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 318 Candlewood Place have a pool?
No, 318 Candlewood Place does not have a pool.
Does 318 Candlewood Place have accessible units?
No, 318 Candlewood Place does not have accessible units.
Does 318 Candlewood Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 318 Candlewood Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 318 Candlewood Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 318 Candlewood Place does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Creekside Townhomes
3650 Custer Pky
Richardson, TX 75080
GreenVUE Apartments
1350 N Greenville Ave
Richardson, TX 75081
The Lofts at Palisades
2525 Empire Dr
Richardson, TX 75080
Anthem Cityline
1250 State St
Richardson, TX 75082
Sonterra at Buckingham
530 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081
HOMES OF PRAIRIE SPRINGS
280 W Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75080
Standard at CityLine I & II
1125 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75080
Breckinridge Point
4250 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75082

Similar Pages

Richardson 1 BedroomsRichardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with ParkingRichardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at DallasAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District