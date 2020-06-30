Rent Calculator
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
314 Hillcrest Avenue
Last updated April 25 2019 at 1:44 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
314 Hillcrest Avenue
314 Hillcrest Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
314 Hillcrest Avenue, Richardson, TX 75081
Highland Terrace
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Freshly painted 2-1-1 house in a pocket neighborhood with hardwood floors . Two ceiling fans. Screened porch overlooking large backyard and lease to attached garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 314 Hillcrest Avenue have any available units?
314 Hillcrest Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Richardson, TX
.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Richardson Rent Report
.
What amenities does 314 Hillcrest Avenue have?
Some of 314 Hillcrest Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 314 Hillcrest Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
314 Hillcrest Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 314 Hillcrest Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 314 Hillcrest Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Richardson
.
Does 314 Hillcrest Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 314 Hillcrest Avenue offers parking.
Does 314 Hillcrest Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 314 Hillcrest Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 314 Hillcrest Avenue have a pool?
No, 314 Hillcrest Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 314 Hillcrest Avenue have accessible units?
No, 314 Hillcrest Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 314 Hillcrest Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 314 Hillcrest Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
