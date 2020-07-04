All apartments in Richardson
Last updated December 10 2019 at 6:37 PM

3118 Stonehenge Drive

3118 Stonehenge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3118 Stonehenge Drive, Richardson, TX 75082
Wyndsor Estates

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application fee with an approved application!**
Charming 4 bed, 2.1 bath, 2,429 sq ft, 2 story home in Richardson! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3118 Stonehenge Drive have any available units?
3118 Stonehenge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 3118 Stonehenge Drive have?
Some of 3118 Stonehenge Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3118 Stonehenge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3118 Stonehenge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3118 Stonehenge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3118 Stonehenge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3118 Stonehenge Drive offer parking?
No, 3118 Stonehenge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3118 Stonehenge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3118 Stonehenge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3118 Stonehenge Drive have a pool?
No, 3118 Stonehenge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3118 Stonehenge Drive have accessible units?
No, 3118 Stonehenge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3118 Stonehenge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3118 Stonehenge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

