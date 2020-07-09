All apartments in Richardson
Last updated May 6 2020 at 7:05 AM

3109 Kingston Dr

3109 Kingston Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3109 Kingston Drive, Richardson, TX 75082
Wyndsor Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
garage
internet access
Amazing 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Wyndsor Estates. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard. Utilities included: electricity, heat, gas, internet, air conditioning and water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: May 1st 2020. $2,600/month rent. $2,600 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Cleo Torres at 214-738-1193 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3109 Kingston Dr have any available units?
3109 Kingston Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 3109 Kingston Dr have?
Some of 3109 Kingston Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3109 Kingston Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3109 Kingston Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3109 Kingston Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3109 Kingston Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3109 Kingston Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3109 Kingston Dr offers parking.
Does 3109 Kingston Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3109 Kingston Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3109 Kingston Dr have a pool?
No, 3109 Kingston Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3109 Kingston Dr have accessible units?
Yes, 3109 Kingston Dr has accessible units.
Does 3109 Kingston Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3109 Kingston Dr has units with dishwashers.

