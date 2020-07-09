3109 Kingston Dr

Amenities

Amazing 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Wyndsor Estates. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard. Utilities included: electricity, heat, gas, internet, air conditioning and water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: May 1st 2020. $2,600/month rent. $2,600 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Cleo Torres at 214-738-1193 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.