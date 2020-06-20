Rent Calculator
3101 Barley Court
3101 Barley Court
3101 Barley Court
Location
3101 Barley Court, Richardson, TX 75082
Creek Hollow Estates
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Beautiful, cul-de-sac lot home, with pool, spa, wood floors, custom palette, two inch blinds. Granite in kitchen, lots of cabinet-counter space. huge master with setting area, Covered patio.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3101 Barley Court have any available units?
3101 Barley Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Richardson, TX
.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Richardson Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3101 Barley Court have?
Some of 3101 Barley Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3101 Barley Court currently offering any rent specials?
3101 Barley Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3101 Barley Court pet-friendly?
No, 3101 Barley Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Richardson
.
Does 3101 Barley Court offer parking?
Yes, 3101 Barley Court offers parking.
Does 3101 Barley Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3101 Barley Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3101 Barley Court have a pool?
Yes, 3101 Barley Court has a pool.
Does 3101 Barley Court have accessible units?
No, 3101 Barley Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3101 Barley Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3101 Barley Court has units with dishwashers.
