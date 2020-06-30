All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 308 Candlewood Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
308 Candlewood Pl
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

308 Candlewood Pl

308 Candlewood Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

308 Candlewood Place, Richardson, TX 75081
Highland Terrace

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
308 Candlewood Pl, Richardson, TX 75081 - Description Coming Soon!

(RLNE4575515)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 Candlewood Pl have any available units?
308 Candlewood Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
Is 308 Candlewood Pl currently offering any rent specials?
308 Candlewood Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 Candlewood Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 308 Candlewood Pl is pet friendly.
Does 308 Candlewood Pl offer parking?
No, 308 Candlewood Pl does not offer parking.
Does 308 Candlewood Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 308 Candlewood Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 Candlewood Pl have a pool?
No, 308 Candlewood Pl does not have a pool.
Does 308 Candlewood Pl have accessible units?
No, 308 Candlewood Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 308 Candlewood Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 308 Candlewood Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 308 Candlewood Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 308 Candlewood Pl does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jefferson Vantage
2810 Routh Creek Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
Parkside Towns
2230 Hibiscus Ave
Richardson, TX 75080
Sweetwater at Buckingham
540 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081
The Beverly
900 Frances Way
Richardson, TX 75081
Standard at CityLine I & II
1125 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75080
Brick Row Urban Village
744 Brick Row Dr
Richardson, TX 75081
Canterbury Courts
2600 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75082
Society 190
850 Greenside Drive
Richardson, TX 75080

Similar Pages

Richardson 1 BedroomsRichardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with ParkingRichardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at DallasAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District