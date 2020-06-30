Rent Calculator
All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 308 Candlewood Pl.
308 Candlewood Pl
308 Candlewood Pl
308 Candlewood Place
·
No Longer Available
Location
308 Candlewood Place, Richardson, TX 75081
Highland Terrace
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
308 Candlewood Pl, Richardson, TX 75081 - Description Coming Soon!
(RLNE4575515)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 308 Candlewood Pl have any available units?
308 Candlewood Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Richardson, TX
.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Richardson Rent Report
.
Is 308 Candlewood Pl currently offering any rent specials?
308 Candlewood Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 Candlewood Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 308 Candlewood Pl is pet friendly.
Does 308 Candlewood Pl offer parking?
No, 308 Candlewood Pl does not offer parking.
Does 308 Candlewood Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 308 Candlewood Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 Candlewood Pl have a pool?
No, 308 Candlewood Pl does not have a pool.
Does 308 Candlewood Pl have accessible units?
No, 308 Candlewood Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 308 Candlewood Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 308 Candlewood Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 308 Candlewood Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 308 Candlewood Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
