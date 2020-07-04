303 Coral Circle

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage gym air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 concierge gym parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Richardson includes ceiling fans, laminate and ceramic flooring, appliances, central heat/air, W/D connections, a one-car garage, and a fenced-in backyard with a deck! The home is in the perfect location, minutes from Terrace Park and Baseball Field, The House Cafe, Texas Smokehouse Bar-B-Que, Fun Movie Grill- Richardson, Burlington, OMG Tacos, LA Fitness, Richardson Square, Lowes and so much more. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.



Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.



We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.



Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.