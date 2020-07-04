All apartments in Richardson
Last updated July 18 2019 at 8:00 AM

303 Coral Circle

303 Coral Circle · No Longer Available
Location

303 Coral Circle, Richardson, TX 75081
Mark Twain

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
gym
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Richardson includes ceiling fans, laminate and ceramic flooring, appliances, central heat/air, W/D connections, a one-car garage, and a fenced-in backyard with a deck! The home is in the perfect location, minutes from Terrace Park and Baseball Field, The House Cafe, Texas Smokehouse Bar-B-Que, Fun Movie Grill- Richardson, Burlington, OMG Tacos, LA Fitness, Richardson Square, Lowes and so much more. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 Coral Circle have any available units?
303 Coral Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 303 Coral Circle have?
Some of 303 Coral Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 Coral Circle currently offering any rent specials?
303 Coral Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 Coral Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 303 Coral Circle is pet friendly.
Does 303 Coral Circle offer parking?
Yes, 303 Coral Circle offers parking.
Does 303 Coral Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 303 Coral Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 Coral Circle have a pool?
No, 303 Coral Circle does not have a pool.
Does 303 Coral Circle have accessible units?
No, 303 Coral Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 303 Coral Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 303 Coral Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

