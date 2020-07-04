All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 301 N Saint Johns Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
301 N Saint Johns Drive
Last updated October 12 2019 at 12:46 AM

301 N Saint Johns Drive

301 North Saint John's Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

301 North Saint John's Drive, Richardson, TX 75081
Duck Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
3 bed, 2 bath duplex in great location. Designer neutral paint, c-tile, carpet, & lam flr in lv areas. 2 dn & lg lv rm, wbfp, mantel, & built-in cabs. Kit w-white cabs, tile flrs, plenty of storage & space, electric stove, walk-in pantry & dble entry drs to the frml dn rm. Full-sized utility rm. Dnstrs mstr w-2 bds & full ba up, lg walk-in attic storage. Cvrd patio & lrg prv fncd bckyd. Close to schools, shopping & wonderful community park.

All information is deemed reliable. Tenant and Tenant agent should verify all information including schools, measurements, and square footage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 N Saint Johns Drive have any available units?
301 N Saint Johns Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 N Saint Johns Drive have?
Some of 301 N Saint Johns Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 N Saint Johns Drive currently offering any rent specials?
301 N Saint Johns Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 N Saint Johns Drive pet-friendly?
No, 301 N Saint Johns Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 301 N Saint Johns Drive offer parking?
Yes, 301 N Saint Johns Drive offers parking.
Does 301 N Saint Johns Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 N Saint Johns Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 N Saint Johns Drive have a pool?
No, 301 N Saint Johns Drive does not have a pool.
Does 301 N Saint Johns Drive have accessible units?
No, 301 N Saint Johns Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 301 N Saint Johns Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 N Saint Johns Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jefferson Vantage
2810 Routh Creek Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
The Lofts at Palisades
2525 Empire Dr
Richardson, TX 75080
Alexan Crossings
120 W Cityline Dr
Richardson, TX 75082
The Beverly
900 Frances Way
Richardson, TX 75081
The Pradera
851 Greenside Dr
Richardson, TX 75080
Sonterra at Buckingham
530 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081
Standard at CityLine I & II
1125 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75080
Canterbury Courts
2600 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75082

Similar Pages

Richardson 1 BedroomsRichardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with ParkingRichardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at DallasAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District