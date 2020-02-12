All apartments in Richardson
Location

300 Island Drive, Richardson, TX 75081
Mark Twain

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
MOVE IN READY! Well maintained home with large, fenced backyard and storage shed. Home is near 75 fwy, DART bus stops and commercial complex.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Island Drive have any available units?
300 Island Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 Island Drive have?
Some of 300 Island Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 Island Drive currently offering any rent specials?
300 Island Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Island Drive pet-friendly?
No, 300 Island Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 300 Island Drive offer parking?
Yes, 300 Island Drive offers parking.
Does 300 Island Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 Island Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Island Drive have a pool?
No, 300 Island Drive does not have a pool.
Does 300 Island Drive have accessible units?
No, 300 Island Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Island Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 Island Drive has units with dishwashers.

