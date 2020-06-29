2942 Forest Hills Lane, Richardson, TX 75080 Canyon Creek
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
playground
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
This beautiful home located in the Canyon Creek neighborhood will not last long. Large living area with fireplace. Updated bathrooms. Master walk-in closet. Large master with bay window. Great view to backyard from kitchen and den. Storage building. Great schools. Children's playground and tennis courts nearby.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2942 Forest Hills Lane have any available units?
2942 Forest Hills Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 2942 Forest Hills Lane have?
Some of 2942 Forest Hills Lane's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2942 Forest Hills Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2942 Forest Hills Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.