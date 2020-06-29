All apartments in Richardson
2942 Forest Hills Lane

2942 Forest Hills Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2942 Forest Hills Lane, Richardson, TX 75080
Canyon Creek

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
playground
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
This beautiful home located in the Canyon Creek neighborhood will not last long. Large living area with fireplace. Updated bathrooms. Master walk-in closet. Large master with bay window. Great view to backyard from kitchen and den. Storage building. Great schools. Children's playground and tennis courts nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2942 Forest Hills Lane have any available units?
2942 Forest Hills Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 2942 Forest Hills Lane have?
Some of 2942 Forest Hills Lane's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2942 Forest Hills Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2942 Forest Hills Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2942 Forest Hills Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2942 Forest Hills Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 2942 Forest Hills Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2942 Forest Hills Lane offers parking.
Does 2942 Forest Hills Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2942 Forest Hills Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2942 Forest Hills Lane have a pool?
No, 2942 Forest Hills Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2942 Forest Hills Lane have accessible units?
No, 2942 Forest Hills Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2942 Forest Hills Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2942 Forest Hills Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

