2942 Forest Hills Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground garage tennis court

This beautiful home located in the Canyon Creek neighborhood will not last long. Large living area with fireplace. Updated bathrooms. Master walk-in closet. Large master with bay window. Great view to backyard from kitchen and den. Storage building. Great schools. Children's playground and tennis courts nearby.