Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
2708 Carnation Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2708 Carnation Drive

2708 Carnation Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2708 Carnation Drive, Richardson, TX 75082
Crowley Park

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedrooms 2 full bath home, newly painted and new flooring. Kitchen with granite countertops. Location is right by George Bush Highway and US 75. This property is ready for move in. Pet is con case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2708 Carnation Drive have any available units?
2708 Carnation Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 2708 Carnation Drive have?
Some of 2708 Carnation Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2708 Carnation Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2708 Carnation Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2708 Carnation Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2708 Carnation Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2708 Carnation Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2708 Carnation Drive offers parking.
Does 2708 Carnation Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2708 Carnation Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2708 Carnation Drive have a pool?
No, 2708 Carnation Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2708 Carnation Drive have accessible units?
No, 2708 Carnation Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2708 Carnation Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2708 Carnation Drive has units with dishwashers.

