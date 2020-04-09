All apartments in Richardson
Last updated June 14 2019 at 6:26 AM

2644 Custer Parkway

2644 Custer Pkwy · No Longer Available
Location

2644 Custer Pkwy, Richardson, TX 75080
Canyon Creek

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Condo. recently Updated. 2 bedrooms and 2 bathroom up with laminate floors. Kitchen has granite, SS apps, refrigerator. Laminate floor in living room. Fireplace. Downstairs basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2644 Custer Parkway have any available units?
2644 Custer Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 2644 Custer Parkway have?
Some of 2644 Custer Parkway's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2644 Custer Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
2644 Custer Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2644 Custer Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 2644 Custer Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 2644 Custer Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 2644 Custer Parkway offers parking.
Does 2644 Custer Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2644 Custer Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2644 Custer Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 2644 Custer Parkway has a pool.
Does 2644 Custer Parkway have accessible units?
No, 2644 Custer Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 2644 Custer Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2644 Custer Parkway has units with dishwashers.

