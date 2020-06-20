2630 Custer Parkway

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room

Desirable location! Nice, fully renovated, and ready for moving in. Spacious living room with open area to dining room and kitchen. Many rooms for comfort. Huge game room with an extra den in basement.