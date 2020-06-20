All apartments in Richardson
Last updated May 9 2020 at 4:50 PM

2630 Custer Parkway

2630 Custer Pkwy · No Longer Available
Location

2630 Custer Pkwy, Richardson, TX 75080
Canyon Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
game room
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
Desirable location! Nice, fully renovated, and ready for moving in. Spacious living room with open area to dining room and kitchen. Many rooms for comfort. Huge game room with an extra den in basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2630 Custer Parkway have any available units?
2630 Custer Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 2630 Custer Parkway have?
Some of 2630 Custer Parkway's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2630 Custer Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
2630 Custer Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2630 Custer Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 2630 Custer Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 2630 Custer Parkway offer parking?
No, 2630 Custer Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 2630 Custer Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2630 Custer Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2630 Custer Parkway have a pool?
No, 2630 Custer Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 2630 Custer Parkway have accessible units?
No, 2630 Custer Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 2630 Custer Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2630 Custer Parkway has units with dishwashers.

