Last updated June 1 2019 at 1:59 PM

2615 Forest Grove Drive

2615 Forest Grove Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2615 Forest Grove Dr, Richardson, TX 75080
Canyon Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely UPDATED half duplex with two spacious bedrooms, two full baths in coveted Canyon Creek Country Club neighborhood. Quiet community with mature trees, park and creek. Gorgeous hardwoods in two living areas & formal dining. Ceramic tile in wet areas. Kitchen features 42 inch cabinets, granite c-tops, stone backsplash, stainless appliances! Both baths updated with shower and tub surrounds, replaced cabinets, sinks, toilets. Lots of storage. Fenced backyard, 2 car garage. LAWNCARE INCLUDED!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2615 Forest Grove Drive have any available units?
2615 Forest Grove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 2615 Forest Grove Drive have?
Some of 2615 Forest Grove Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2615 Forest Grove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2615 Forest Grove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2615 Forest Grove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2615 Forest Grove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 2615 Forest Grove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2615 Forest Grove Drive offers parking.
Does 2615 Forest Grove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2615 Forest Grove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2615 Forest Grove Drive have a pool?
No, 2615 Forest Grove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2615 Forest Grove Drive have accessible units?
No, 2615 Forest Grove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2615 Forest Grove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2615 Forest Grove Drive has units with dishwashers.

