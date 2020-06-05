2600 Clear Springs Dr Unit: C1

Amenities
Rent: $1,700 - $1,799
Description:
This unit has everything including a 2 car attached garage. Garden size tub, each bedroom offers a walk in closet. Wood burning fireplace, full size w/d connections. Private Patio and 3 storage units!
Villages at Clear Springs is nestled away in a quiet, well-established residential neighborhood, conveniently located only minutes from the Firewheel Town Center and golf course, the Sherrill Park Municipal Golf course, the Garland Special Events Center, the Eisemann Performing Arts Center, Crowley Park and numerous upscale dining and shopping destinations.
Available exclusively for your convenience and enjoyment is a resort-style pool and spa with a cascading water feature, state-of-the-art fitness center with new cardio equipment, a clothes care center, business center, childrens playground and pet friendly greenbelt areas.
Villages at Clear Springs is a home and a lifestyle for those who expect THE BEST!
Apartment Amenities:
Alarms in all homes with monitoring available
Full-size washer and dryer connections
Pre-wired for multiline phone capabilities
Cable-ready bedrooms and living areas
Large private balconies and patios
Large storage areas
Frost-free refrigerators with icemakers
Built-in microwaves
Large walk-in closets
Nine-foot ceilings with crown molding
Ceiling fans in all rooms
Oval garden tubs*
Fireplaces*
Direct access private garages available*
* in select apartment homes
Community Features:
Attached/detached garages
Picnic and BBQ area
State-of-the-art 24-hour fitness center
Resort water plaza with pool and spa
Clothes care center
Grand clubhouse
Valet trash service
Extensive park-like landscaping
Townhome-style architecture
Reserved uncovered parking
Business center
Pet-friendly greenbelt areas
High-speed fiber optic service by AT&T