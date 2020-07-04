All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 245 Trellis Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
245 Trellis Place
Last updated May 7 2019 at 5:55 AM

245 Trellis Place

245 Trellis Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

245 Trellis Place, Richardson, TX 75081
Berkner Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
this is very nice 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathroom townhouse . laminated wood floor in hallway and the rooms and it has fireplace. Vacant and ready to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245 Trellis Place have any available units?
245 Trellis Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 245 Trellis Place have?
Some of 245 Trellis Place's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 245 Trellis Place currently offering any rent specials?
245 Trellis Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 Trellis Place pet-friendly?
No, 245 Trellis Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 245 Trellis Place offer parking?
Yes, 245 Trellis Place offers parking.
Does 245 Trellis Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 245 Trellis Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 Trellis Place have a pool?
No, 245 Trellis Place does not have a pool.
Does 245 Trellis Place have accessible units?
No, 245 Trellis Place does not have accessible units.
Does 245 Trellis Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 245 Trellis Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Should I Live with a Roommate?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Flats at Palisades
2625 Empire Drive
Richardson, TX 75080
The Lofts at Palisades
2525 Empire Dr
Richardson, TX 75080
Galatyn Station
2301 Performance Dr
Richardson, TX 75082
The Pradera
851 Greenside Dr
Richardson, TX 75080
Axis 110
110 West Cityline Drive
Richardson, TX 75082
Standard at CityLine I & II
1125 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75080
Brick Row Urban Village
744 Brick Row Dr
Richardson, TX 75081
Canterbury Courts
2600 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75082

Similar Pages

Richardson 1 BedroomsRichardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with ParkingRichardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at DallasAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District