Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 245 Trellis Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
245 Trellis Place
Last updated May 7 2019 at 5:55 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
245 Trellis Place
245 Trellis Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
245 Trellis Place, Richardson, TX 75081
Berkner Park
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
this is very nice 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathroom townhouse . laminated wood floor in hallway and the rooms and it has fireplace. Vacant and ready to move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 245 Trellis Place have any available units?
245 Trellis Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Richardson, TX
.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Richardson Rent Report
.
What amenities does 245 Trellis Place have?
Some of 245 Trellis Place's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 245 Trellis Place currently offering any rent specials?
245 Trellis Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 Trellis Place pet-friendly?
No, 245 Trellis Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Richardson
.
Does 245 Trellis Place offer parking?
Yes, 245 Trellis Place offers parking.
Does 245 Trellis Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 245 Trellis Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 Trellis Place have a pool?
No, 245 Trellis Place does not have a pool.
Does 245 Trellis Place have accessible units?
No, 245 Trellis Place does not have accessible units.
Does 245 Trellis Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 245 Trellis Place has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Should I Live with a Roommate?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Flats at Palisades
2625 Empire Drive
Richardson, TX 75080
The Lofts at Palisades
2525 Empire Dr
Richardson, TX 75080
Galatyn Station
2301 Performance Dr
Richardson, TX 75082
The Pradera
851 Greenside Dr
Richardson, TX 75080
Axis 110
110 West Cityline Drive
Richardson, TX 75082
Standard at CityLine I & II
1125 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75080
Brick Row Urban Village
744 Brick Row Dr
Richardson, TX 75081
Canterbury Courts
2600 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75082
Similar Pages
Richardson 1 Bedrooms
Richardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with Parking
Richardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Rowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
The University of Texas at Dallas
Amberton University
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District