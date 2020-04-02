Rent Calculator
2341 Trellis Place
2341 Trellis Place
2341 Trellis Place
Location
2341 Trellis Place, Richardson, TX 75081
Berkner Park
Amenities
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
courtyard
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
courtyard
Great Location, RISD, Close to Shopping, restaurants, hospitals, etc. Nice Floor Room, Good size family room with view of courtyard. HOA maintaines exterior, landscaping, AC condenser.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2341 Trellis Place have any available units?
2341 Trellis Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Richardson, TX
.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Richardson Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2341 Trellis Place have?
Some of 2341 Trellis Place's amenities include dishwasher, air conditioning, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2341 Trellis Place currently offering any rent specials?
2341 Trellis Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2341 Trellis Place pet-friendly?
No, 2341 Trellis Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Richardson
.
Does 2341 Trellis Place offer parking?
No, 2341 Trellis Place does not offer parking.
Does 2341 Trellis Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2341 Trellis Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2341 Trellis Place have a pool?
No, 2341 Trellis Place does not have a pool.
Does 2341 Trellis Place have accessible units?
No, 2341 Trellis Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2341 Trellis Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2341 Trellis Place has units with dishwashers.
