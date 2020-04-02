All apartments in Richardson
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2341 Trellis Place

2341 Trellis Place · No Longer Available
Location

2341 Trellis Place, Richardson, TX 75081
Berkner Park

Amenities

dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
courtyard
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
courtyard
Great Location, RISD, Close to Shopping, restaurants, hospitals, etc. Nice Floor Room, Good size family room with view of courtyard. HOA maintaines exterior, landscaping, AC condenser.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2341 Trellis Place have any available units?
2341 Trellis Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 2341 Trellis Place have?
Some of 2341 Trellis Place's amenities include dishwasher, air conditioning, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2341 Trellis Place currently offering any rent specials?
2341 Trellis Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2341 Trellis Place pet-friendly?
No, 2341 Trellis Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 2341 Trellis Place offer parking?
No, 2341 Trellis Place does not offer parking.
Does 2341 Trellis Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2341 Trellis Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2341 Trellis Place have a pool?
No, 2341 Trellis Place does not have a pool.
Does 2341 Trellis Place have accessible units?
No, 2341 Trellis Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2341 Trellis Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2341 Trellis Place has units with dishwashers.

