Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
2320 Village North Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 13
2320 Village North Drive
2320 Village North Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
2320 Village North Drive, Richardson, TX 75081
Berkner Park
Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nice three bedrooms, two story condo, master bedroom is down and two bedroom up, all with laminated wood floor, many update and grade recently, refrigerator stays.
Vacant, clean and ready to move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2320 Village North Drive have any available units?
2320 Village North Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Richardson, TX
.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Richardson Rent Report
.
Is 2320 Village North Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2320 Village North Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2320 Village North Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2320 Village North Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Richardson
.
Does 2320 Village North Drive offer parking?
No, 2320 Village North Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2320 Village North Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2320 Village North Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2320 Village North Drive have a pool?
No, 2320 Village North Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2320 Village North Drive have accessible units?
No, 2320 Village North Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2320 Village North Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2320 Village North Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2320 Village North Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2320 Village North Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
