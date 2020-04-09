All apartments in Richardson
Richardson, TX
2314 Village North Drive
2314 Village North Drive

2314 Village North Drive · No Longer Available
Richardson
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms
Location

2314 Village North Drive, Richardson, TX 75081
Berkner Park

Amenities

dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 beds room with 2 and half baths. Quiet community, easy access to I 75 and 190. Walking distant to supermarket, food court. Less than 5 minutes driving distant to major grocery store, shopping area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2314 Village North Drive have any available units?
2314 Village North Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
Is 2314 Village North Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2314 Village North Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2314 Village North Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2314 Village North Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 2314 Village North Drive offer parking?
No, 2314 Village North Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2314 Village North Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2314 Village North Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2314 Village North Drive have a pool?
No, 2314 Village North Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2314 Village North Drive have accessible units?
No, 2314 Village North Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2314 Village North Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2314 Village North Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2314 Village North Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2314 Village North Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

