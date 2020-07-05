Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 2302 Village North Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
2302 Village North Street
Last updated April 3 2019 at 9:10 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2302 Village North Street
2302 Village North Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2302 Village North Drive, Richardson, TX 75081
Berkner Park
Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
3 bedrooms all upstairs, half bath down, fenced little yard. walk to elementary. Open house on weekend.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2302 Village North Street have any available units?
2302 Village North Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Richardson, TX
.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Richardson Rent Report
.
Is 2302 Village North Street currently offering any rent specials?
2302 Village North Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2302 Village North Street pet-friendly?
No, 2302 Village North Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Richardson
.
Does 2302 Village North Street offer parking?
No, 2302 Village North Street does not offer parking.
Does 2302 Village North Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2302 Village North Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2302 Village North Street have a pool?
No, 2302 Village North Street does not have a pool.
Does 2302 Village North Street have accessible units?
No, 2302 Village North Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2302 Village North Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2302 Village North Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2302 Village North Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2302 Village North Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Jefferson Galatyn Park
1050 Galatyn Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
Cue Galatyn Station
2305 Plaza Boulevard
Richardson, TX 75082
Jefferson Reserve
2710 Routh Creek Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
Sweetwater at Buckingham
540 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081
Galatyn Station
2301 Performance Dr
Richardson, TX 75082
The Pradera
851 Greenside Dr
Richardson, TX 75080
Brick Row Urban Village
744 Brick Row Dr
Richardson, TX 75081
Arboretum Estates
411 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081
Similar Pages
Richardson 1 Bedrooms
Richardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with Parking
Richardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Rowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
The University of Texas at Dallas
Amberton University
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District