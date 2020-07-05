All apartments in Richardson
Last updated April 3 2019 at 9:10 AM

2302 Village North Street

2302 Village North Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2302 Village North Drive, Richardson, TX 75081
Berkner Park

Amenities

dishwasher
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
3 bedrooms all upstairs, half bath down, fenced little yard. walk to elementary. Open house on weekend.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2302 Village North Street have any available units?
2302 Village North Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
Is 2302 Village North Street currently offering any rent specials?
2302 Village North Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2302 Village North Street pet-friendly?
No, 2302 Village North Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 2302 Village North Street offer parking?
No, 2302 Village North Street does not offer parking.
Does 2302 Village North Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2302 Village North Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2302 Village North Street have a pool?
No, 2302 Village North Street does not have a pool.
Does 2302 Village North Street have accessible units?
No, 2302 Village North Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2302 Village North Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2302 Village North Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2302 Village North Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2302 Village North Street does not have units with air conditioning.

