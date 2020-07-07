2207 Reflection Pointe

Beautiful Town home gated community. Central Richardson corridor. Living area with hardwood floors and fireplace. Vaulted ceilings. Dining area. Kitchen with granite counter tops and ceramic tile floors. Stainless steel appliances. 42 in cabinets. Half bath. Upstairs features large master bedroom and bath. Walk in closet. Second bedroom with bath. Extra loft area for study. Fenced back yard. Two car garage. Community pool.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
