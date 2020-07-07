All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 2207 Reflection Pointe.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
2207 Reflection Pointe
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:55 PM

2207 Reflection Pointe

2207 Reflection Pointe · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2207 Reflection Pointe, Richardson, TX 75080

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Town home gated community. Central Richardson corridor. Living area with hardwood floors and fireplace. Vaulted ceilings. Dining area. Kitchen with granite counter tops and ceramic tile floors. Stainless steel appliances. 42 in cabinets. Half bath. Upstairs features large master bedroom and bath. Walk in closet. Second bedroom with bath. Extra loft area for study. Fenced back yard. Two car garage. Community pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2207 Reflection Pointe have any available units?
2207 Reflection Pointe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 2207 Reflection Pointe have?
Some of 2207 Reflection Pointe's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2207 Reflection Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
2207 Reflection Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2207 Reflection Pointe pet-friendly?
No, 2207 Reflection Pointe is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 2207 Reflection Pointe offer parking?
Yes, 2207 Reflection Pointe offers parking.
Does 2207 Reflection Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2207 Reflection Pointe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2207 Reflection Pointe have a pool?
Yes, 2207 Reflection Pointe has a pool.
Does 2207 Reflection Pointe have accessible units?
No, 2207 Reflection Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does 2207 Reflection Pointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2207 Reflection Pointe has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cue Galatyn Station
2305 Plaza Boulevard
Richardson, TX 75082
Jefferson Vantage
2810 Routh Creek Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
Anthem Cityline
1250 State St
Richardson, TX 75082
Galatyn Station
2301 Performance Dr
Richardson, TX 75082
HOMES OF PRAIRIE SPRINGS
280 W Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75080
Villages at Clear Springs
2600 Clear Springs Dr
Richardson, TX 75082
Standard at CityLine I & II
1125 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75080
Canterbury Courts
2600 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75082

Similar Pages

Richardson 1 BedroomsRichardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with ParkingRichardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at DallasAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District