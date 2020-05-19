All apartments in Richardson
Last updated September 30 2019 at 12:06 PM

213 Trellis Pl

213 Trellis Place · No Longer Available
Location

213 Trellis Place, Richardson, TX 75081
Berkner Park

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
213 Trellis Pl - Property Id: 161319

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/161319p
Property Id 161319

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5177667)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 Trellis Pl have any available units?
213 Trellis Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 213 Trellis Pl have?
Some of 213 Trellis Pl's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 Trellis Pl currently offering any rent specials?
213 Trellis Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 Trellis Pl pet-friendly?
No, 213 Trellis Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 213 Trellis Pl offer parking?
No, 213 Trellis Pl does not offer parking.
Does 213 Trellis Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 Trellis Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 Trellis Pl have a pool?
No, 213 Trellis Pl does not have a pool.
Does 213 Trellis Pl have accessible units?
No, 213 Trellis Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 213 Trellis Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 213 Trellis Pl has units with dishwashers.

