Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 213 Trellis Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
213 Trellis Pl
Last updated September 30 2019 at 12:06 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
213 Trellis Pl
213 Trellis Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
213 Trellis Place, Richardson, TX 75081
Berkner Park
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
213 Trellis Pl - Property Id: 161319
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/161319p
Property Id 161319
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5177667)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 213 Trellis Pl have any available units?
213 Trellis Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Richardson, TX
.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Richardson Rent Report
.
What amenities does 213 Trellis Pl have?
Some of 213 Trellis Pl's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 213 Trellis Pl currently offering any rent specials?
213 Trellis Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 Trellis Pl pet-friendly?
No, 213 Trellis Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Richardson
.
Does 213 Trellis Pl offer parking?
No, 213 Trellis Pl does not offer parking.
Does 213 Trellis Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 Trellis Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 Trellis Pl have a pool?
No, 213 Trellis Pl does not have a pool.
Does 213 Trellis Pl have accessible units?
No, 213 Trellis Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 213 Trellis Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 213 Trellis Pl has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Cue Galatyn Station
2305 Plaza Boulevard
Richardson, TX 75082
Jefferson Reserve
2710 Routh Creek Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
Jefferson Vantage
2810 Routh Creek Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
Madison at Melrose
1520 Richardson Dr
Richardson, TX 75080
The Beverly
900 Frances Way
Richardson, TX 75081
Villages at Clear Springs
2600 Clear Springs Dr
Richardson, TX 75082
Windsor Cityline
1250 Hunt Street
Richardson, TX 75082
Canterbury Courts
2600 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75082
Similar Pages
Richardson 1 Bedrooms
Richardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with Parking
Richardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Rowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
The University of Texas at Dallas
Amberton University
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District