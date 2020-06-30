All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 2123 Wheaton Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
2123 Wheaton Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2123 Wheaton Drive

2123 Wheaton Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2123 Wheaton Drive, Richardson, TX 75081
Yale Park

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Description Coming Soon!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2123 Wheaton Drive have any available units?
2123 Wheaton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
Is 2123 Wheaton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2123 Wheaton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2123 Wheaton Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2123 Wheaton Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2123 Wheaton Drive offer parking?
No, 2123 Wheaton Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2123 Wheaton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2123 Wheaton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2123 Wheaton Drive have a pool?
No, 2123 Wheaton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2123 Wheaton Drive have accessible units?
No, 2123 Wheaton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2123 Wheaton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2123 Wheaton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2123 Wheaton Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2123 Wheaton Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Flats at Palisades
2625 Empire Drive
Richardson, TX 75080
Sweetwater at Buckingham
540 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081
Alexan Crossings
120 W Cityline Dr
Richardson, TX 75082
Axis 110
110 West Cityline Drive
Richardson, TX 75082
HOMES OF PRAIRIE SPRINGS
280 W Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75080
Windsor Cityline
1250 Hunt Street
Richardson, TX 75082
Canterbury Courts
2600 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75082
Breckinridge Point
4250 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75082

Similar Pages

Richardson 1 BedroomsRichardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with ParkingRichardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at DallasAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District