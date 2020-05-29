All apartments in Richardson
2119 Trellis Place
2119 Trellis Place

2119 Trellis Pl · No Longer Available
2119 Trellis Pl, Richardson, TX 75081
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
recently renovated
Totally updated two stories condo, two bed rooms upstairs, living, dinning, kitchen and laundry downstairs. refrigerator, ,small back yard,clean, quiet and nice neighborhood, close to school, shopping stores.
vacant,ready to move in.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Does 2119 Trellis Place have any available units?
2119 Trellis Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 2119 Trellis Place have?
Some of 2119 Trellis Place's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2119 Trellis Place currently offering any rent specials?
2119 Trellis Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2119 Trellis Place pet-friendly?
No, 2119 Trellis Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 2119 Trellis Place offer parking?
No, 2119 Trellis Place does not offer parking.
Does 2119 Trellis Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2119 Trellis Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2119 Trellis Place have a pool?
No, 2119 Trellis Place does not have a pool.
Does 2119 Trellis Place have accessible units?
No, 2119 Trellis Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2119 Trellis Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2119 Trellis Place has units with dishwashers.

