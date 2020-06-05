All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 2107 Eastpark Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
2107 Eastpark Drive
Last updated October 25 2019 at 8:31 AM

2107 Eastpark Drive

2107 Eastpark Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2107 Eastpark Drive, Richardson, TX 75081
Berkner Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application and admin fees**

Charming 4 bed, 2 bath, 1,976 sq ft, 1 story home in Richardson! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2107 Eastpark Drive have any available units?
2107 Eastpark Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 2107 Eastpark Drive have?
Some of 2107 Eastpark Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2107 Eastpark Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2107 Eastpark Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2107 Eastpark Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2107 Eastpark Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2107 Eastpark Drive offer parking?
No, 2107 Eastpark Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2107 Eastpark Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2107 Eastpark Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2107 Eastpark Drive have a pool?
No, 2107 Eastpark Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2107 Eastpark Drive have accessible units?
No, 2107 Eastpark Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2107 Eastpark Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2107 Eastpark Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

GreenVUE Apartments
1350 N Greenville Ave
Richardson, TX 75081
Alexan Crossings
120 W Cityline Dr
Richardson, TX 75082
Anthem Cityline
1250 State St
Richardson, TX 75082
The Beverly
900 Frances Way
Richardson, TX 75081
Galatyn Station
2301 Performance Dr
Richardson, TX 75082
Standard at CityLine I & II
1125 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75080
Breckinridge Point
4250 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75082
Society 190
850 Greenside Drive
Richardson, TX 75080

Similar Pages

Richardson 1 BedroomsRichardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with ParkingRichardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at DallasAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District