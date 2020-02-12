All apartments in Richardson
2102 Drake Drive

Location

2102 Drake Drive, Richardson, TX 75081
Duck Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great home in popular University Estates. Laminate hardwoods and ceramic tile throughout. Nice size backyard with covered patio for entertaining. This home is Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2102 Drake Drive have any available units?
2102 Drake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 2102 Drake Drive have?
Some of 2102 Drake Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2102 Drake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2102 Drake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2102 Drake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2102 Drake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 2102 Drake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2102 Drake Drive offers parking.
Does 2102 Drake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2102 Drake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2102 Drake Drive have a pool?
No, 2102 Drake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2102 Drake Drive have accessible units?
No, 2102 Drake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2102 Drake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2102 Drake Drive has units with dishwashers.

